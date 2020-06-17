Muthoot Finance post 59% growth in Q4 net profit

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance has posted a 59 per cent growth in net profit in Q4 of FY20 at ₹815 crore, compared to ₹512 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The net profit for the whole year posted a 53 per cent growth at ₹3,018 crore in FY20 against ₹1,972 crore in the previous year. Loan assets stood at ₹41,611 crore as of March 31 against ₹34,246 crore in the previous year. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹3,113 crore.
“We are glad to announce that consolidated loan assets of the group grew by 22 per cent at ₹46,871 crore during FY20 against last year’s ₹38,304 crore. Consolidated profit increased by 51 per cent at ₹3,169 crore against last year’s ₹2,103 crore. During the quarter, gold loan portfolio increased by ₹3,113 crore to ₹41,611 crore. Standalone profit for the year ended March 31increased by 53 per cent at ₹3,018 crore,” said MG George Muthoot, Chairman.
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said: “The company could open majority of its branches since April 20 and, as of now, all branches are functioning normally. Disbursements and collections have normalised, and we are expecting increase in disbursement once movement of people increases and economic activity picks up. The company continues to maintain adequate liquidity to meet all repayment obligations. We have been able to raise fresh commercial paper, NCDs, bank limits etc. We are looking to grow gold loan business by about 15 per cent for the whole year.”
Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd achieved a net profit of ₹32 crore in FY20. Its Stage III Asset on Gross Loan Asset as on March 31 stood at 1.71 per cent.
Belstar Microfinance Limited, subsidiary company, achieved a profit after tax of ₹99 crore in FY20 against previous year’s ₹73 crore.
Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd generated a total premium collection amounting to ₹323 crore in FY20 and earned a PAT of ₹11 crore.
The Sri Lankan subsidiary, Asia Asset Finance PLC, generated a profit after tax of LKR 7 crore in FY 20.
Muthoot Money Pvt Ltd, the non-banking finance company engaged mainly in extending loans for vehicles, has increased its total revenue for FY20 at ₹70 crore against the previous year’s total revenue of ₹16 crore.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...