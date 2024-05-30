Muthoot Finance Ltd has posted 17 per cent growth in Q4 PAT at ₹1,056 crore, against ₹903 crore. PAT in the full yearFY24 was ₹4,050 crore, against ₹3,474 crore in FY23.
Loan AUM stood at ₹75,827 crore in FY24, compared to ₹63,210 crore in FY23, registering 20 per cent growth. During FY24, gold loan assets increased by ₹11,003 crore, registering 18 per cent. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹3,657 crore, up five per cent.
George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, said: “Despite the various industry hiccups, we have continued to maintain our position as a leader in the gold loan industry and capitalised on strong growth opportunities in affordable housing, microfinance, personal loans, small business loans, and vehicle finance. Further robust domestic consumption, a growing middle-class segment, and rising aspirations provide ample opportunities for future growth. We begin FY25 on a positive note and will continue to grow the share of non-gold loan subsidiaries to 18-20 per cent in the next five years.”
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said: “As part of our transformational journey in FY24, we focused on boosting our digital business and tapping new tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z customers. Our phygital strategy has yielded positive results with critical infrastructure in place to move the remaining gold and non-gold customers to digital channels. We are confident that the impact of the regulatory norm of ₹20,000 cash disbursal limit on our business and volumes will be limited since it is an industry-wide move. In alignment with strict vigilance from regulators on the NBFC industry, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.