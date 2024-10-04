The shareholders of gold loan non-banking finance company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance has approved the re-appointment of George Alexander Muthoot as MD of the company for a period of five years effective April 1, 2025.
Separately, the shareholders also gave their approval for appointment of Abraham Chacko as an independent director of the company for a second consecutive term till the 32nd annual general meeting scheduled to be held in the year 2029, re-appointment of George Jacob Muthoot as whole time director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from April 01, 2025, and re-appointment of George Thomas Muthoot as Whole time director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from April 01, 2025.
Muthoot Finance’s consolidated assets under management rose 28 per cent YoY to ₹98,048 crore during Q1FY25. Shares of the NBFC ended trading 1.7 per cent lower at ₹1,930.25 apiece on the BSE today.
