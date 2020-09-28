Muthoot Fincorp launches 7th NCD issue

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Kerala-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Fincorp has launched the seventh in the series of NCD public issues that opened on Monday. The issue will close on October 23. The issue size is ₹200 crore with a green shoe option of another ₹200 crore, aggregating to ₹400 crore, said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, Muthoot Fincorp.
The issue has three tenor options — 27 months, 38 months and 60 months. Interest payments will be made on monthly and annual basis, and at redemption. The interest rate varies from 8.85 per cent to 9.15 per cent for monthly payments and 9.25 per cent to 9.60 per cent for annual and cumulative payment options. Crisil has rated the issue ‘A stable’.
Over the last year to date, the company has received investments of more than ₹400 crore from various investors for its covered bonds. “We have received NCD investments of more than ₹1,000 crore from various PSU banks in the current year,” Thomas John Muthoot said.
The company has issued six NCD public issues aggregating to ₹1,940 crore over the last six years and mobilised ₹1,639.81 crore. It has also promptly redeemed maturing NCDs and serviced the interest at all times, he added.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...