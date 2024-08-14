Muthoot FinCorp Ltd has posted a 65 per cent growth in its standalone net profit totalling ₹181.17 crore in Q1 of FY25 compared to the ₹109.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The disbursements increased by 37 per cent from Q1FY24, reaching ₹17,247.81 crore, up from ₹12,573.86 crore. Assets under Management (AUM) stood at ₹24,891.69 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent growth from Q1 of FY24. Revenue for the April-June quarter of FY25 was ₹1,244.22 crore, marking a 43 per cent increase from the ₹869.70 crore in Q1FY 24.

The consolidated loan disbursements reached ₹19,631.06 crore, a 29 per cent increase from Q1 FY24. The loan AUM reached ₹39,256.92 crore, with a net profit of ₹303.51 crore, an increase of 42 per cent from the corresponding quarter (Q1 FY24).

Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp

“This quarter has been strong, with growth across all our businesses, reflecting our continued dedication to our core objectives. Our focus remains on three key areas: first, bringing our purpose to life by improving the financial well-being of the common man; second, strengthening our digital capabilities to better serve our customers and drive financial inclusion; and third, maintaining robust compliance and risk management to ensure that our growth remains responsible and sustainable,” said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, Muthoot FinCorp.

This is the highest ever quarterly loan disbursements in the history of the company, and we look forward to continuing the momentum. Our impetus to serve the underserved with the stated Purpose of transforming their lives is stronger than ever, said Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp.

