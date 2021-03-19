Muthoot FinCorp rolls out Aatmanirbhar Mahila Gold Loan scheme for women

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Muthoot FinCorp has launched Aatmanirbhar Mahila Gold Loan – a unique and exclusive gold loan scheme for women. This is an extension of Muthoot FinCorp’s #RestartIndia Mission.
The AtmaNirbhar Mahila Gold Loan scheme was launched by actor Vidya Balan and the product offers maximum Loan to Gold value and lowest interest rate. This scheme is aimed at and is expected to be helpful to a large number of women who are currently dependent on local money lenders for their financial needs.
Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka gets overwhelming response
Muthoot FinCorp employs more than 9,000 women staff across its 3,600+ branches all over the country. Women Muthootians, hence, felt the need to come out with a special scheme for the women of the country to make them self-reliant as they understood the problems of women better. The company has been able to positively transform more than 64 lakh women customers and every customer had a transformation story to share, a press release said.
ICRA upgrades long-term debt rating of Muthoot Finance to AA+
Vidya Balan said, “Empowering women has become the fundamental aim for all of us in not only helping them achieve their dreams but also transform and boost their entrepreneurial spirit. Women not only take on the responsibility of the house but also play a larger role in the economy and society. I am grateful to be supporting Muthoot Fincorp who has been a trailblazer in accelerating the financial inclusion of women that will positively impact the future”.
