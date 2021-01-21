Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka gets overwhelming response

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka, launched by the company as part of its RestartIndia programme, has directly benefited more than 25,000 shopkeepers in Kerala.
The company has been organising this campaign since August last year to help small retailers to overcome the business sluggishness due to Covid-19 as well as to increase footfalls in micro, nano, and small retailers and encourage consumers to do more shopping.
The company said in a statement that nearly 15 lakh consumers took part in the dhamaka. The company gave away prizes worth ₹6 lakh through the campaign including Honda Dio scooter, gold coins, LED TV's and mobile phones.
The offer started on August 3, 2020, and will continue till February 6. Customers of those small-time retail shops registered in the Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka were given gift coupons for purchases ranging from ₹100/₹500. Winners were chosen through a weekly draw of lots.
George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot FinCorp said that the company had started Restart India initiative to help small-time retailers. The project includes tailor made loan schemes, advisory services, and demand generation programmes such as digital market traning and shopping Dhamaka.
Given the overwhelming response from retailers and customers, the company plans to take the programme to other states in phases, he said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...