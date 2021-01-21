Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka gets overwhelming response

Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka, launched by the company as part of its RestartIndia programme, has directly benefited more than 25,000 shopkeepers in Kerala.

The company has been organising this campaign since August last year to help small retailers to overcome the business sluggishness due to Covid-19 as well as to increase footfalls in micro, nano, and small retailers and encourage consumers to do more shopping.

The company said in a statement that nearly 15 lakh consumers took part in the dhamaka. The company gave away prizes worth ₹6 lakh through the campaign including Honda Dio scooter, gold coins, LED TV's and mobile phones.

The offer started on August 3, 2020, and will continue till February 6. Customers of those small-time retail shops registered in the Muthoot FinCorp Shopping Dhamaka were given gift coupons for purchases ranging from ₹100/₹500. Winners were chosen through a weekly draw of lots.

George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot FinCorp said that the company had started Restart India initiative to help small-time retailers. The project includes tailor made loan schemes, advisory services, and demand generation programmes such as digital market traning and shopping Dhamaka.

Given the overwhelming response from retailers and customers, the company plans to take the programme to other states in phases, he said.