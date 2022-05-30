hamburger

Muthoottu Mini Financiers posts 25 per cent growth in AUM in FY22

BL Kochi Bureau | Kochi, May 30 | Updated on: May 30, 2022

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd has reported highest growth of 25.29 per cent for the financial year 2021-22. The company’s consolidated Asset Under Management (AUM) touched ₹2,498.60 crore as compared to ₹1,994.21 crore reported in the previous fiscal.

The AUM has reported a growth of 21.03 percent during FY19-20, 17.92 per cent during FY 20-21 and 25.29 percent during FY 21-22 respectively. The PAT for the year ended on March 31, 2022 grew by 45 per cent at ₹46.29 crore.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said, “Despite the Covid-19 triggered adversities, this fiscal year has seen a commendable overall performance and we have succeeded in posting our best ever full-year results, with significant growth in business.”

The company recently mopped up ₹243 crore through NCD issue.

