Muthoottu Mini looks at 60% sales growth this fiscal at ₹4,000cr

Kochi-based mid-sized gold loan player, Muthoottu Mini Financiers is looking to grow its loan sales by 60 per cent this fiscal to ₹4,000 crore as it embarks on a faster expansion.

The company, hailing from the same Muthoot family, closed FY22 with over 25 per cent growth and an AUM (assets under management) of ₹2,500 crore, which grew from ₹1,994 crore in the previous fiscal.

The larger family entity, Muthoot Finance is a listed company with over ₹60,000 crore of AUM while Muthoot Fincorp is the third-largest player with around ₹10,000 crore of live loans.

Growth plans

The average loan growth rate in the previous three years was 22 per cent and improved to 25 per cent in FY22 and hopes to clip 45 per cent this fiscal.

On Friday, the managing director, Mathew Muthoottu told he expects to clip 45 per cent this fiscal, taking assets under custody past ₹4,000 crore aided by the ongoing massive expansion under which, it will open 170 branches this year, taking the footprint close to 1,000 by the end of next March.

He said most of the new branches will come up in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Andhra-Telangana.

The chief executive PE, Mathai said with the rating upgrade to A-, which is three notches up in the past three years, the company hopes to tap more growth capital from banks.

Currently, they borrow heavily from the market and its debt funding, through NCDs, standing at ₹1,600 crore in FY22 and bank loans at ₹1,005 crore.

"We want to make the funding source equal from this year, and hopefully, the rating upgrade should help," Mathai said, adding funding from just seven banks till a few years ago, currently they have relationships with more than 20 banks.

The company serves over 4 lakh customers and has 10 tonnes of gold under custody. Last year, it added 1.7 lakh new customers and the same stood at 55,000 this year so far.

The company has over 830 branches spanning the home state of Kerala, where it has 170 branches, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, and manned by around 4,000 employees.