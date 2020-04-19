Money & Banking

Muthootu Mini to re-open its branches tomorrow

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on April 19, 2020 Published on April 19, 2020

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd will re-open all the branches across Kerala from Monday. The company will resume all services strictly in accordance with the government guidelines and ensure that customer and staff safety is not compromised.

As the government has identified and demarcated areas into multiple zones depending on the gravity of the situation, the branches will adhere to protocols prescribed, as all staff is adequately trained in safety and precautionary measures, a release said.

