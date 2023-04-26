N Kamakodi will continue as Managing Director & CEO of the old private sector bank City Union Bank (CUB) for another three years as RBI has given its nod for his re-appointment.

“RBI in its letter dated April 26, 2023, has given its approval for the re-appointment of Kamakodi as the MD & CEO of the CUB for a further period of three years, with effect from May 1,” the Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered bank said in a communique to stock exchanges.

Kamakodi has been serving as MD & CEO of CUB since May 2011. He joined the Bank as DGM in 2003 and was elevated to the post of General Manager in 2005 and became Executive Director in 2006.

