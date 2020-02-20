NABARD: BBB recommends Chintala Govinda Rajulu for Chairman post

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of Chintala Govinda Rajulu for appointment as the next Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

As many as 18 candidates from various public and private organisations were considered for the NABARD Chairman’s post, sources said. The BBB had interacted with these candidates during February 17-19 to arrive at a decision.

BBB has also identified Matam Venkata Rao as candidate on the Reserve List for the vacancy, it is learnt.

Recently, the incumbent NABARD Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala had received six months extension to his term. It is now up to the government to take a call on the BBB recommendation for appointment of the new NABARD Chairman, sources added.

Govinda Rajulu, a senior agriculture scientist, is currently Deputy Managing Director of NABARD.

BBB is headed by retired IAS officer BP Sharma and comprises Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Public Enterprises Secretary Shailesh, and RBI Deputy Governor NS Viswanathan.