Nabard projects 12% growth in West Bengal PSL target

Nabard has projected a credit target of ₹2.47 lakh crore for priority sector lending (PSL) in West Bengal during 2022-23. This is almost 12 per cent higher than the potential assessed during the year 2021-22 at ₹2.21 lakh crore.

According to A R Khan, Chief General Manager of Nabard, West Bengal Regional Office, out of the total estimated credit potential of ₹2.47 lakh crore in the State for the next financial year under the priority sector, the share of agriculture sector including agri-infrastructure and ancillary activities is close to 39 per cent.

The share of MSME sector is estimated to be close to 45 per cent, SHG-JLG at around eight per cent, housing sector at five per cent and education loans at close to two per cent, said a press statement issued by Nabard.

This apart, the share of social infrastructure sector is estimated to be close to one per cent and the remaining one per cent is constituted by export credit and renewable energy.

Crop loan constitutes nearly 65 per cent of the total agriculture credit and around 26 per cent of the total priority sector credit potential. Allied agriculture accounts for 22 per cent while agri-infrastructure and agri-ancillary constitute for close to seven per cent of the total agriculture credit.

The share of agriculture term loan to farm credit is around 35 per cent.

“Keeping in view the national and State government priorities for accelerating the agricultural growth and enhancing farmers’ income by creating market-led farm enterprises and job opportunities at local level, special thrust in the credit projections has been given on capital formation in agriculture and allied activities, sustaining and increasing productivity in agriculture, facilitating food and agro-processing activities, MSME and informal credit delivery systems (SHGs/JLGs),” the release said.

Potential linked credit plan

It is to be noted that Nabard prepares potential linked credit plan (PLP) annually for each district through a consultative process for credit planning and dispensation for priority sector activities.

The PLPs map the potential available for priority sector lending taking into consideration the available resources, scope of economic activities, trends in credit deployment, infrastructure needs and market opportunities. The sector-specific potentials assessed through the district plans are aggregated at the State level in the form of “State Focus Paper (SFP)”.

Apart from the sectoral credit potentials, the State Focus Paper also identifies the critical infrastructure gaps, other linkage support and key policy issues requiring appropriate interventions from various stakeholders for the holistic development of agricultural and rural economy of the State.

The West Bengal government has taken a number of initiatives in recent past for fostering multi-dimensional growth in the State’s economy. However, these initiatives have to be supplemented through adequate credit deployment and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders for a faster and holistic development of the State, Khan said.

The small holder farmers, representing 96 per cent of the total farming community in West Bengal, are faced with challenges of low investment, poor productivity, inadequate postharvest facilities and weak market orientation coupled with adverse impact of climate change.

In this scenario, collectivisation of agricultural produce through Farmers’ Producer Organizations (FPOs) is imperative to leverage the economies of scale by conferring greater bargaining power, better market and price discovery, access to credit and insurance etc., he pointed out.