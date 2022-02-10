NACH mandate limit for TReDS settlements to be hiked to ₹3 crore

In view of the growing liquidity requirements of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and requests from industry, the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) mandate limit for Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) settlements would be increased to ₹3 crore.

This was announced by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday in his statement following the Monetary Policy meeting. The present NACH limit is ₹1 crore.

“The TReDS facilitates the financing of trade receivables of MSMEs. Transactions in TReDS are settled through the NACH system,” Das said.