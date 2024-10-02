Small sized non-banking finance company (NBFC) Namdev Finvest could raise $50 million in H2 FY25 from existing and new investors, and is planning to go public by March 2027, MD and CEO Jitendra Tanwar told businessline.

“In this financial year, we may raise $50 million from new and existing shareholders. We will deploy the capital in existing geographies, and in new products like green and MSME segment both,” he said. Promoters, including Tanwar, hold 44 per cent stake in the NBFC.

As of August-end, the NBFC’s total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,310 crore, and it is likely to rise to ₹1,800 crore- 2,000 crore by FY25, and to ₹4,000 crore-4,500 crore by March 2027.

90 per cent of overall loans are secured loans extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while 8 per cent loans are towards green and renewable segments, and 2 per cent in the two wheeler segment. The NBFC has raised ₹235 crore from capital market from four players in the last 9-12 months, and is planning to deploy fresh capital in expanding presence in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The NBFC’s net interest margin stands at 11 per cent, whereas return on assets was at 4 per cent and net NPA stood at 0.98 per cent.