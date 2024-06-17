Namdev Finvest, a Jaipur based NBFC, has entered into strategic alliance with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a leading insurance platform, to offer comprehensive financial solutions, including insurance and NBFC services, to its customers.

The strategic alliance leverages Namdev’s customer network and geographic presence, backed by Bajaj General Insurance’s expertise in insurance products. As a result, the integrated products and services are expected to be rolled out in phases, with the initial offerings being available in key markets.

By the end of the year, these integrated products and services will be made available in all branches, ensuring nationwide availability.

Jitendra Tanwar, Managing Director of Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd. said “we are thrilled to join forces with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This collaboration enhances our product offerings and delivers integrated financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we will drive financial inclusion and provide peace of mind through robust insurance products.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alpana Singh, Head-Bancassurance, Agri and Govt Business, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “we are delighted to partner with Namdev Finvest in this strategic alliance. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our journey to provide comprehensive and accessible financial solutions to our customers.

By combining our expertise in insurance products with Namdev Finvest’s extensive customer network of more than 100 branches and significant geographic presence, we aim to deliver unmatched value and protection”.

As part of this collaboration, Namdev strives to enhance its product portfolio, and offer complete risk cover against assets, thereby providing added value to its customers. Simultaneously, Bajaj General Insurance plans to leverage Namdev’s customer base to deliver tailored insurance products and boast increased market reach.

With plans to simplify the customer experience, both companies will offer a one-stop shop for all financial needs, combining loans, credit facilities, and insurance services.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit