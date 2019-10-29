Money & Banking

National CSR awards presented

Updated on October 29, 2019

A host of players in the financial services space, including Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL), CRISIL Ltd, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Equitas Holdings Ltd (EHL), HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) were presented the first national corporate social responsibility (CSR) awards by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Tuesday.

EFSL was presented the ‘Corporate Award for Excellence in CSR’; CRISIL and BFIL were presented the award for ‘CSR in Challenging Circumstances’; PFC and EHL were presented the award for ‘Contribution to the National Priority Areas’. The remaining entities received ‘Honourable Mentions’ in different award categories.

