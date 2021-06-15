Navi General Insurance launches health insurance through EMI option

Navi General Insurance has introduced a subscription-based health insurance in Kerala through monthly EMIs instead of paying an upfront annual premium.

The health insurance policies can be purchased using EMIs starting as low as ₹240 per month. With no agents and a completely digital and paperless process, customers can buy health insurance via the Navi Health app within 2 minutes, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. The company offers health insurance cover ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹1 crore for individuals and families.

Also read: Recovered from Covid? It may be difficult to get insurance cover now

It has an industry-leading Claim Settlement Ratio of 97.3 per cent and a network of 10,000+ cashless hospitals across 400+ locations in the country including around 328 in Kerala, a press release said.

Ramchandra Pandit, MD & CEO of the firm said the health insurance coverage in the country is extremely low, as many people believe buying health insurance is not just complex and cumbersome, but also unaffordable. With ever-rising medical and healthcare costs, Navi’s subscription-based option for buying health insurance will help to make the insurance cover more affordable and accessible to many more customers.