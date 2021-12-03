NBFC NPAs could increase by a third due to tightening of norms: Ind-Ra

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) clarification on non-performing advances (NPA) accounting is likely to increase non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) non-performing assets (NPAs) by around one third, according to India Ratings (Ind-Ra).

However, the impact on provisioning could be modest, given NBFCs are using Ind-AS (Indian Accounting Standards) and generally for higher rated NBFCs, provision policy is more conservative than IRAC (Income Recognition and Asset Classification) requirements.

Additionally, NBFCs would have to invest in systems and processes to comply with daily stamping requirements.

Ind-Ra noted that NBFCs have represented to the RBI for providing a transition period on this requirement.

The credit rating agency observed that the RBI clarification would allow stage 3 (credit impaired) assets to become standard only when all the overdues / arrears (including interest) are cleared.

Currently, NBFCs generally classify an account as stage 3 when there is a payment overdue for more than 90 days. Typically, for monthly payments, this would be when there are 3 or more instalments overdue on any account.

However, when the borrower makes part payment such that the total overdue is less than three instalments, the account is removed from NPA classification and classified as a standard asset, although it remains in the overdue category in case not all overdues are cleared. Now, RBI has restricted movement from Stage 3 to Standard category.

NBFC borrowers are generally a weak class of borrowers and have volatile cash flows which could mean that once an account has been classified as NPA, it could remain there for a considerable period as the ability to clear all dues may be constrained., said Pankaj Naik, Associate Director, Ind-Ra.

Accelerated Pace of NPA Recognitio

Referring to the RBI circular requiring daily stamping of accounts to count the number of days they are overdues instead of a monthly or quarterly stamping, the agency opined that this again would result in an accelerated pace of NPA recognition for accounts.

“NBFC borrowers, typically where there is cash collection, pay their overdues generally with some delays. Accounts can get into NPA category just for a day’s delay in paying the instalments and once it gets categorised as NPA it will not be able to become standard unless all the arrears are cleared.

“So, in other words, accounts would get categorised as NPAs at a faster pace and would remain sticky in that category for a longer period of time. Both these accounting treatments would result into higher headline number for NBFCs,” Naik said.

He noted that it may so happen that NBFCs would disclose NPA numbers as per IRAC norms and stage 3 numbers as per Ind-AS separately in their disclosures.

Varied performance across segments

The agency assessed that borrowers in the earn and pay model such as commercial vehicle finance, small ticket business loans, personal loan to self-employed customers and tractor, typically are vulnerable with volatile cash flows.

They generally are not in a position to clear all their dues in one go and so the headline numbers would look elevated. On the contrary, home loan and salaried personal loans can exhibit a better performance.