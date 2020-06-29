NBFC ratings cut at S&P as Covid-19 pandemic worsens liquidity woes

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
Credit scores of several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were downgraded by S&P Global Ratings due to liquidity risks amid the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
The rating company cut state-owned Power Finance Corp and Bajaj Finance Ltd into junk territory, according to a statement dated Friday. Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd were lowered deeper into non-investment grade.
Liquidity stress could be high for wholesale lenders with large exposure to property developers, companies without a strong parent, or companies with perceived weak governance, S&P analysts said. Credit risks remain very high for finance companies in India.
The worlds strictest stay-at-home measures to contain the pandemic have put the nations business and investment activities in deep slumber, adding to the risks for the shadow lenders who give loans to everyone from small merchants to tycoons. S&P sees a 5 per cent contraction in Asia’s third-largest economy in the 12 months to March, which would be the first in more than four decades.
Moody’s Investors Service also warned earlier this month that the stress among the lenders may be deeper and broader than it thought. A more prolonged credit crunch would hurt India’s economic growth further, and that in turn would increase the pressure on the financiers balance sheets, the S&P Global Ratings said.
The nations shadow banking industry had already been facing strains since 2018, when the shock failure of financier IL&FS Group led to broader sector scrutiny.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
FPIs pull markets out of gloom
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...