Alternative credit provider BlackSoil Capital and impact investment lender Caspian Impact Investments (Debt) have received unanimous approval from their respective Boards of Directors to merge through a share swap.

The decision paves the way for creation of a combined entity uniquely positioned to deliver enhanced value to various stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, lenders, investors and employees and boost operational efficiencies.

Post merger, BlackSoil boasts an AUM of over ₹2,000 crore and the merged company will be positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities, and provide extensive credit solutions to the start up ecosystem, financial institutions and MSMEs in an evolving marketplace, according to a press release.

The merger will expand the client base, enhancing market presence and competitive edge. The combined disbursements of both companies stand at over ₹10,000 crore across 450 companies.

Post merger, BlackSoil will have a geographical footprint across major metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru.