NBFCs included in TLTRO ‘on tap’ scheme

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, proposed to provide funds from banks under the TLTRO ‘on tap’ scheme to NBFCs for incremental lending to identified stressed sectors.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that NBFCs are well recognised conduits for reaching out last-mile credit and act as a force multiplier in expanding credit to various sectors.
“With a view to support revival of activity in specific stressed sectors that have both backward and forward linkages and have multiplier effects on growth, the RBI had announced the TLTRO on tap scheme for banks on October 9, 2020,” Das said on Friday.
The scheme is available up to March 31, 2021.
“In addition to the five sectors announced under the scheme on October 21, 2020, 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee were also brought within the ambit of sectors eligible under on tap TLTRO on December 4, 2020,” noted the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
Liquidity availed by banks under the scheme is to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures issued by entities in these sectors, it further said.
Players expect the move to help NBFCs boost lending and tide over liquidity problems.
Welcoming the announcement, VP Nandakumar, Managing Director and CEO, Manappuram Finance, said it will enable NBFCs to significantly step up their lending and expand credit delivery at the last mile.
Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said it will usher in effective liquidity for NBFCs, which would work hand-in-hand with the new co-lending guidelines.
“The positive impact is that it would enhance the NBFCs’ ability to provide a credit lifeline to capital-starved MSMEs, including the NTC small businesses, supporting not only their revival and stabilisation but also help look at growth. The credit impact can be further expanded significantly with the extension of the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for portfolio purchase of loans for these sectors,” he said.
Tirthankar Datta, Partner, J Sagar Associates, said this will be a much needed fillip for the NBFC sector after it had been reeling from a liquidity crunch since the IL&FS default in 2018, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.
“This is a great growth oriented and stabilising measure and in line with the NBFC sectors demands, instead of trying to stem the liquidity to address inflation concerns,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...