NBFCs seek RBI clarification on Covid-19 package provisioning norms

Reserve Bank of India’s Covid-19 package has offered the badly-needed relief to NBFCs, but the sector has sought the central bank’s clarification on the provisioning norms and lending from banks. RBI had issued a notification on the days past due (DPD) freeze arising out of the moratorium on payments due from borrowers. NBFCs have sought clarification on the norms for provisioning in the Covid-19 package to avoid any misunderstanding from the point of asset classification and provisioning, especially from the point of view of NBFCs.

The term default has not been defined in the circular and is open to multiple interpretations. Going by the intent of the RBI circular, it would mean accounts that would have turned NPA during the moratorium period, but for the DPD standstill benefit provided by the circular.

However, the word default can be construed to mean even a single day default, point out NBFCs. Those who borrow from NBFCs generally do not have fixed-day income (such as salaried employees), and hence, they tend to delay paying their monthly EMIs during the course of the month. Such borrowers will also now tend to be classified as default customers and necessitate the provisioning of 10 per cent on their dues.

This will be an onerous liability on the NBFCs and may be strenuous from their profitability perspective. “While one can understand the logic behind the 10 per cent provisioning, I feel that assets in the 1-30 day bucket should not attract the extra 10 per cent provisioning since these assets constitute the core portfolio of most retail lenders. Assets in the 31-90 day bucket alone should be subjected to the additional provisioning. Second, being a special, one-time provisioning, this should not be a charge to the profit and loss account,” pointed out a top official with a leading NBFC.

It must be clarified if the term default should read as loans that are more than 30 days overdue. Hence, NBFCs have requested the RBI to clarify this explicitly to avoid confusion.

NBFCs also await further clarification on the applicability and impact of the Covid-19 regulatory package’s asset classification and provisioning for them.

A senior official with a leading private lender said NBFCs are required to carry impairment provision as per Expected Credit Loss Model approved by their boards. However, if such value is less than the provisions required to be made under IRAC norms, an impairment reserve is to be created that can be utilised only with the prior approval of the RBI.

In the context of additional provision mandated by the RBI in the same circular, the sector has requested that the impairment reserve, if created, to the extent it is attributable to the additional provision requirement under new Covid-19 provisioning norms, be allowed to be utilised as specified in the circular without any prior approval from the RBI.

NBFCs also pointed out that the RBI package will provide some respite to the companies that are facing liquidity challenges. While most NBFCs and microfinance institutions give loan moratoriums to their borrowers, they are yet to receive a moratorium from banks. A number of small and medium NBFCs borrow from banks.