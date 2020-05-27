Money & Banking

NCLT approves IL&FS stake sale in GIFTCL to Gujarat government

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved IL&FS stake sale in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Limited (GIFTCL) to Government of Gujarat.

IL&FS has 50 per cent stake in GIFTCL which involves construction of a multi-services Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the International Finance Services Centre (IFSC).

The GIFT City project is being implemented by the GIFTCL- a joint venture between the Government of Gujarat which is represented by GUDC (Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited) and IL&FS. Both own 50 per cent share each in the project.

Notwithstanding the liability of GIFTCL, Government of Gujarat has agreed to pay positive equity value of 100 per cent of the stake of IL&FS in GIFTCL. This would amount to Rs 32.7 crore.

Last year, the Gujarat government had indicated their willingness to take over the project. Last year, IL&FS Group invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for real estate space totaling 4.85 lakh square feet, as it looks to monetise its assets.

Plans are also on to sell the group-wide real estate assets with estimated value of around Rs 3,500 crore.

This includes a mix of commercial and residential premises across Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, which is held by 3 IL&FS Group subsidiaries.

Earlier, IL&FS had put its 2,880 acres of land banks in Kutch region for sale.

These are efforts made by IL&FS Board, overseen by the government and headed by Uday Kotak, to resolve significant portion of its debt by July 2020. In its December AGM, the IL&FS Board told shareholders that it expects to recover around 50 per cent of the Rs 90,000 crore of debt. Kotak assured shareholders that around Rs 45,000 crore can be recovered under very complex circumstances.

So far, IL&FS has sold off its stake in seven wind power SPVs for Rs. 4,300 crore. Further, IL&FS has received a binding bid for its Chinese road asset that will resolve nearly Rs 1,600 crore debt and additional Rs 980 crores towards equity value for the shareholding entity.

IL&FS is also looking to monetise nine road assets with total debt of more than Rs 11,000 crore through an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which is being planned. .

IL&FS
