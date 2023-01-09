The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday rejected Torrent Investments plea to stay the decision to hold a second auction for the resolution of Reliance Capital.

The court will now hear the original plea questioning the legality of the bid submitted by the Hinduja Group on January 12.

Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder after the e-auction held on December 21, with a bid that offered a net present value (NPV) of ₹8,640 crore. However, the only other bidder--IndusInd International Holdings of the Hinduja Group, submitted a revised bid with a NPV of ₹9,000 crore a day later.

Torrent Investments dragged the committee of creditors (CoC) and administrator of Reliance Capital to the NCLT, seeking a stay on consideration of the revised Hinduja bid. On January 3, the NCLT granted interim relief to Torrent Investments and directed the RCap administrator to only consider plans that comply with IBC guidelines.

Last week, the CoC decided to hold a second round of auction at the behest of the two largest players--Life Insurance Corporation of India and EPFO--which together hold 35 per cent of the voting rights. The CoC believes that the bids received are much lower than the liquidation value of ₹12,500-13,000 crore as pegged by individual agencies.

The threshold for the second auction is likely to set at ₹9,500 crore on a NPV basis, as per industry sources. The CoC vote for the same will end on January 10, and the auction is likely to held in the coming week, sources said, adding that a majority of the CoC members seem to be in favour of the second auction.

The NCLT has set January 31 as the deadline for resolution of Reliance Capital.