Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Thursday said it would be in the interest of the international currency system to have a few more diversified liquid currencies as it can de-risk the global financial system.

“We have a global financial system that is dominated, in terms of transactions, in terms of invoicing, in terms of their usage for hedging and other purposes, by a handful of reserve currencies.

“It would probably, be in the interest of the international currency system to have a little more diversified liquid currencies, which could actually have the additional benefit of de-risking the global financial systems,” Sankar said at the launch the fourth edition of the annual techsprint — G20 TechSprint 2023, which is being hosted by RBI and BIS Innovation Hub.

The Deputy Governor opined that with the right infrastructure, liquidity is eminently feasible, irrespective of the currency involved, and forex pricing can actually be far more efficient that what exists today.

“I am referring to the forex bid-ask spread as it affects retail transaction sizes,” he said.

This observation comes even as RBI has taken initial steps towards internationalisation of the Rupee, including enabling external commercial borrowings in rupee (especially Masala Bonds) and permitting Rupee settlement of external trade.

Cross-border payments

Sankar observed that the substantive change that CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) can bring about is in the sphere of cross border payments.

“But for that eventuality to take shape, what is needed, more than technology, more than product design, is coordination — across countries, and between the public and private sectors,” he said.

A CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different.

“So, what is required is that there has to be increased adoption of CBDCs across countries. So, countries first need to decide to create CBDCs. The debate has to proceed in a manner that a case is made for their existence.

“The next step is to create an infrastructure for various CBDCs to interface. These two things need to happen for CBDCs to play the role one expects them to play in the cross border payments arena,” the Deputy Governor said.

Exploring solutions

Sankar noted that it is also opportune to explore solutions to illicit global finance, especially in the context of the use of private virtual currencies for money laundering.

“The number (for illicit global finance) that came out last year was $23.8 billion and other illicit purposes (roughly about $20 billion). I understand that these are at the lower end of the range of estimates.

“Now, here again, CBDC stands out as a superior fiat alternative for maintenance of global financial integrity. It would be nobody’s case that the financial integrity in terms of AML-CFT (anti-money laundering - combating the financing of terrorism) and various other initiatives that have been taken over the last two decades should not be lost simply because payments shift towards digital currencies,” he said.

The Deputy Governor emphasised that it would be in the interest of the global financial system to sustain the achievements it has got over the last couple of decades by putting as much effort as possible into ensuring that most digital currency usage should be restricted to fiat currencies.