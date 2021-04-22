Neeraj Dhawan appointed Experian India MD

Experian India, on Thursday, said it has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Neeraj Dhawan as the new Managing Director of the Credit Information Company.

Experian is a global information services company specialising in decisioning, data analytics, and a credit information bureau.

Before his appointment as MD of Experian India, Dhawan was Chief Credit Officer at CSB Bank, focussing on retail, SME, and analytics. His past stints include working with companies such as GE Capital, ABN Amro Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank, among others, Experian said in a statement.

“It will be my endeavour to grow and strengthen the India business....Given the unprecedented market shifts and varying consumer trends in recent times…Experian is well positioned to enable businesses to navigate new challenges by sharpening their decision-making capabilities and enabling positive actions for the consumers,” said Dhawan.