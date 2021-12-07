Neobank Dinero signs pact with discount broker 5Paisa

The Shah of Mahindra
Neobank Dinero has signed a strategic agreement with discount broker 5Paisa to assist new-age retail investors in investing in alternative low-cost investment products. Dinero will assist customers in meeting their lifestyle objectives by investing in ETFs and giving them customised offers.
This partnership will allow Dinero to offer state-of-the-art order execution capabilities with a specific focus on passive funds for users on the platform.
In addition, users on Dinero's platform will also be able to open new Demat accounts with 5Paisa to conduct transactions and link their current 5Paisa account to Dinero's platform.
Indian ETFs are on the verge of exploding, similar to the adoption of passive investing in the US and Europe.
Raisa Kazi, Chief Marketing Officer, 5Paisa said in last 15 years, there has been a huge influx of new retail investors in the stock market and these first-time investors looking for control, flexibility, transparency and access to different online tools to manage their portfolios and investments.
One of the visions at 5paisa is connecting with such investors and enable them to invest in different Financial Services and Products, he said.
With such belief, 5paisa is driving Strategic Alliances and Digital Partnerships to empower partners and enable them with financial products and services on their platform, he added.
