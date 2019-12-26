Money & Banking

NETC FASTag can be recharged through BHIM UPI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

File photo

Customers can now recharge their NETC FASTag through the BHIM UPI app. “Any BHIM UPI-enabled mobile app would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas,” said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday. FASTag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from December 15.

Published on December 26, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI to purchase, sale government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on Monday