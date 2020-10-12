New Deputy Governor to oversee 6 departments at RBI

Newly-appointed Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao will oversee six departments at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The six departments that Rao will manage are: Regulation; Communication; Enforcement Department; Inspection; Legal ; and Risk Monitoring.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Rao, Executive Director, RBI, to the post of Deputy Governor on October 7.

The fourth Deputy Governor’s position was vacant since NS Vishwanathan quit his position in March, about three months ahead of the completion of his term.

Following the elevation of Rao, the RBI now has four Deputy Governors. The other three Deputy Governors are – BP Kanungo, MK Jain and MD Patra.