NHA, IRDAI recommend measures to check frauds, data standardisation

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The National Health Authority (NHA), responsible for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) have launched a report recommending best practices, common standards, collaborative measures and IT framework for data standardisation and to check frauds.
A joint working group of IRDAI and NHA was formed to work on key areas of mutual interest and co-operation which focussed their work on four key areas — Hospital Network Management, Data Standardisation and exchange, Common IT infrastructure for health insurance claims management and Fraud and abuse control.
In the report on Hospital Network Management, the experts recommended building a national repository of empanelled hospitals under insurance/government schemes with defined standards for quality and package rates and codes.
The report on Data Standardisation and Exchange stresses on creating standard data formats across health insurance payers for analysis and policy-making by developing standardised data tables to capture and report the data, identifying data elements common with IRDAI and PMJAY.
It also includes setting up a framework for capturing and exchanging data.
The report on Fraud Control focuses to help detect and deter frauds through common repository and capacity building by developing a standard reporting format for fraud and abuse to be used across the industry and government schemes.
It also recommends creating a repository of fraudulent transactions, modus operandi and entities and develop standards for field verification and investigation and developing the “name and shame” guidelines.
The report on the Common IT Infrastructure for Health Insurance Claims Management focuses on increasing service efficiency and transparency amongst stakeholders in the delivery of Health insurance services by defining the roadmap for electronic, paperless, codified data exchange between payer and provider, collation and analysis.
Sixty per cent of the Indian population today is covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and privately paid health insurance making it a great opportunity for IRDAI and NHA to jointly work on key areas for the strengthening of health insurance eco-system in the country, making it more efficient and effective, an NHA official said.
“The recommendations in the report are a step forward in enabling quality healthcare and access to the patients. These reports would help further strengthen the transparency, efficiency and effectiveness of AB-PM-JAY, benefitting millions in India directly,” Indu Bhushan, CEO of NHA.
The completion of these report in record time is a huge achievement, and I thank the members of the Joint Working Group who have toiled to put them together. We are confident that implementation of these recommendations shall create a positive impact and lead to further growth of health insurance in the country, said Subhash Khuntia, Chairman of IRDAI.
The recommendations will benefit all stakeholders — beneficiaries, policyholders, insurers, state health agencies, healthcare providers, implementing agencies and intermediaries etc, officials said.
The Reports of Joint Working Group shall be available on IRDAI and NHA website for comments by industry and public at large.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports