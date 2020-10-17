Money & Banking

NHB levies penalty on CanFin Homes for non-compliance of SLR norms

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 17, 2020 Published on October 17, 2020

National Housing Bank (NHB) has levied a penalty of ₹5,000 plus GST on CanFin Homes Limited for non-compliance concerning the provisions of its policy circular No 21.

CanFin Homes Limited, on Saturday, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said “The company is supposed to maintain SLR investments to the extent of 13 per cent of its outstanding public deposits and create floating charges on the same. The company has maintained SLR investment to the extent of 14.65 per cent. However, there was a shortfall of 0.59 per cent in the charge created. Hence, the company has represented the matter before NHB.”

