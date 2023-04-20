National Insurance Company Ltd (NIC), which has been making continuous losses for the past three years, is looking to reduce its underwriting losses progressively in the next three years to achieve break even. The general insurance company has been exiting loss-making products and repricing the health insurance portfolio to bring down underwriting losses.

NIC posted net losses to the tune of ₹1,679 crore in 2021-22. Figures for 2022-23 are not readily available.

“The company has plans to clock underwriting breakeven in next three years time,” T Babu Paul, General Manager, NIC, told newspersons on the sidelines of the 8 th edition of INSUREIND organized by CII here on Thursday.

Underwriting losses

Most public sector general insurance companies, including NIC, have been registering huge underwriting losses in the wake of a sharp spike in claims in FY21 and FY22 due to Covid. NIC has also witnessed a sharp deterioration in solvency ratio at 0.6 during FY22, which is far below the Irdai’s mandate of maintaining a minimum solvency ratio of 1.5 to minimise risks.

Solvency ratio determines whether the company has an adequate financial buffer to settle all claims in extreme situations.

Bringing down underwriting losses and achieving break even would help improve the solvency requirement of the insurer.

“We have started taking measures to bring down underwriting losses around two years back where we are looking at the premiums and claims ratios. We have exited a lot of loss making products especially on group health and many group health products have been repriced,” he said.

Repricing for individual health insurance has been between 5 and 25 per cent while for group health it has been in excess of 25 per cent, he added.

The general insurance company would also work towards reducing the combined ratio and bring it down to 100-105 in the next three years’ time driven by technology adoption from around 134 in FY22.

NIC is also focusing on retail insurance book. “Our retail growth last year was in single digits. We are looking at growing our retail book by double digits with some tweaking in commission.”

