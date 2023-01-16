National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) Fund of Funds, on Monday, announced an anchor commitment of ₹400 crore to Lighthouse India Fund IV AIF.

With a target size of up to ₹3,500 crore, Lighthouse Fund IV will invest in high-growth businesses in sectors such as healthcare, specialty manufacturing, digital transformation, and consumer products and services.

Anchor investor

NIIF’s participation as an anchor investor in Lighthouse Fund IV makes it the first domestic institutional investor and is expected to help the fund catalyse further capital from high-quality domestic and global institutions. Founded in 2006, Lighthouse has raised three private equity funds.

NIIF Fund of Funds is over 90% committed across seven funds, investing in significant sectors such as climate, affordable housing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, innovation, deep technology, and manufacturing.

Prakash Rao, ED & CIO – Indirect Investments, NIIF, said, “We are delighted to be an anchor investor in Lighthouse India Fund IV. This investment aligns with the Fund of Funds’ approach of backing best-in-class fund managers. Through its deep knowledge of the Indian investment landscape and its ability to forge strong partnerships with Indian entrepreneurs, Lighthouse has demonstrated a strong track record and will provide NIIF Fund of Funds and its investors’ access to high growth sectors in India.”

Sachin Bhartiya, Co-Founder, Lighthouse, said, “We are delighted to have NIIF as an anchor investor in our fund. For the past 15 years, we have partnered with some of India’s finest entrepreneurs, and this commitment is a vindication of our ability to continue delivering strong outcomes for our investors. We are proud that our first domestic investor is someone of NIIF’s reputation and quality and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

