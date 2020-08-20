Nirav Modi case: PNB gets ₹25 crore as first tranche of claim amount

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has received the first tranche of about ₹25 crore as part of its claim on the assets sold by American creditors of Nirav Modi-controlled entities that underwent insolvency proceedings in the US.
PNB received the tranche a few days back and more is expected in the coming days, said sources in the country’s second largest public sector bank. There is some indication that PNB may get about ₹100 crore in total from the US assets.
It may be recalled that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in probably the first such instance, had filed a petition in February 2018 in a US bankruptcy court, seeking the inclusion of PNB as a party to the sale of any assets of Nirav Modi entities.
In July 2018, the US court recognised PNB’s claim. It signed a stipulation recognising PNB’s agreement with the Chapter 11 Trustee, that proceeds of any asset sales by the US creditors will be subject to PNB’s claims of constructive trust regarding the Modi entities.
Firestar Diamond Inc, A Jaffe Inc and Fantasy Inc — indirectly controlled by Modi — had separately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. These bankruptcies were filed in the shadow of the alleged ₹13,000-crore fraud perpetrated by the diamantaire and other co-perpetrators against PNB.
PNB had contended that some of the assets acquired by the three entities may have been funded using the monies fraudulently obtained from it by Modi.
The ₹13,000-crore scam had involved the issuance of unauthorised Letters of Undertaking (LoU) by a few PNB officials to Modi-controlled entities in India. A series of entities that posed as independent third parties were used in sham transactions to import gemstones and jewellery to obtain bank financing in the form of LoUs. PNB has already made provisions for 100 per cent of its exposure to the fraud.
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner at law firm ASC Legal, told BusinessLine: “The given development (PNB receiving the first tranche of money) is suggestive of quick legal recourse; the fetters on matters having cross-border implications are now a distant past.” Indian authorities and local entities are well equipped to seek international legal recourse, he added.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...