No bank has been finalised for privatisation: Bank of Maharashtra MD

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
With a lot of buzz around the privatisation of Bank of Maharashtra and other public sector banks, a top official from the bank informed that they have not yet heard anything from the government on its privatisation.
“The government has not yet finalised any bank (for privatisation). This is a decision taken at the policy level. The process is going on and some of the banks are being considered for privatisation, but the modalities are yet to be decided. We don’t know how long it may take,” said AS Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra.
Rajeev further stated that the bank is in a comfortable position on financial parameters. Bank of Maharashtra has a loan book of ₹1.05-lakh crore, of which, the moratorium restructuring book is about ₹1,300 crore. “That is almost 1 per cent of the total loan book. We have already made provision of ₹1,500 crore to that. This is a floating provision under the covid impact. We are adequately covered for this,” he said, adding that the lender has already recovered around ₹850 crore for the nine months of the current fiscal.
“Additional ₹700 crore of recovery is in the pipeline for the remaining three months. So, total recovery for the current fiscal will be around ₹1,500 crore. In recoveries, and in the overall financial areas, we are in a comfortable position,” he said during his visit to Ahmedabad.
Agriculture, retail and MSME sectors account for about 61 per cent of the overall loan book, while 39 per cent is corporate loans.
“In the corporate sector, our exposure is about ₹40,000 crore, of which, one big account of ₹400-450 crore has chances of turning into NPA, but that is already classified and we have made provisioning for that. We don’t see any surprises in the remaining three months of the fiscal,” added Rajeev.
He informed that the bank’s gross NPA stood at 7.69 per cent and net NPAs at 2.59 per cent. “It is one of the best in the industry. We are expecting that this can be further brought down in March. Recovery measures are already in place,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...