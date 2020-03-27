No changes to bank merger plans

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Despite concerns over the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), 10 public sector banks will become four from April 1. There is no change in the merger plan and things are moving in the right direction.
“The amalgamation process has been initiated. Our top priority is to ensure minimal disruption to customers during the transition period,” G Rajkiran Rai, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India, told customers in a message.
As per the earlier announcement by the government, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be amalgamated with Union Bank of India.
Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank will be merged with Canara Bank and India Bank, respectively. For all banks, board approvals and swap ratios have already been obtained.
After amalgamation, the banks to be merged will lose their identify and there will only be Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank.
The merger will have many implications for customers, but banks have now taken to digital route to reassure customers.
“We are sure that you will be benefitting from this amalgamation. If at any time you have any issue, our call centers, help lines and grievance redressal portals will function in the normal manner,” said LV Prabhakar, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, and M Mahapatra, MD and CEO, Synidcate Bank, in a joint communication to customers.
It has also been clarified that it will be business-as-usual for the customers of these banks.
“While bigger issues have been addressed, there are operational issues because of the lockdown. We have been asked to change signboards immediately with new name of the bank, but it cannot be done now in all places as workers are not available,” said a senior official with Andhra Bank. Rebranding, branch rationalisation, allotment of new IFSC codes, and redeployment of human resources across amalgamated bank branches will surely get delayed beyond the expected period, say bankers. Some software integration challenges will remain in view of the difference in versions being used by some banks.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
On March 28, AD 193, Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by his Praetorian Guards and his throne was ...
“Your turn!” I say to Bins, triumphantly. He’s on the other side of the planet from me. Morning for him, night ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...