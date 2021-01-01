Money & Banking

No charge on UPI transactions: NPCI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

The National Payments Corporation of India on Friday said there is no transaction charge being levied on payments through UPI from January 1.

"NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions," it said in a statement.

UPI
digital payments
