No high quality fake notes recovered since note ban: Minister

No ‘high quality’ fake currency notes have been recovered post demonetisation, although some scanned/photocopied notes were seized by BSF and NIA at the Indo-Bangladesh border, Parliament was informed today.

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government has been taking a host of steps, including setting up of a special cell in the Home Ministry, to deal with the menace of FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Meghwal said: “No high quality FICN has been recovered post demonetisation.”

On the seizure of FICN of 2,000 denomination by BSF and NIA on the Indo-Bangladesh border, Meghwal said: “The forensic lab had reported the use of stamp paper in printing these notes. These notes have been scanned/photocopied. Examination of the specific parameters reveals that the notes are of low quality.”

The government on its part, he added, has taken various measures to combat terror funding and check smuggling and circulation of fake notes.

These initiatives including setting up of a special Combating Financing of Terrorism cell in the Home Ministry.