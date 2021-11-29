No immediate plan for IPO, says CoinDCX

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has said there is no immediate plan in the foreseeable future to announce an initial public offering.

“We would like to reiterate that as any growing company aspires to take an IPO route in due course. We at CoinDCX also have similar aspirations. Having said that, there is no definitive route or clause as to when we would go ahead with this plan,” it said in a statement on Monday.

It further said that a well-defined regulatory process will benefit not only the company but the entire ecosystem in their growth strategy.

CoinDCX is the country’s first crypto unicorn.