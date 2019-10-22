Money & Banking

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee warns against banking crisis

Prof Abhijit Banerjee addresses press conference on Monday in New Delhi. Photo: Kamal Narang   -  BusinessLine

A word of caution came from Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee here on Tuesday when he has said that the banking crisis is frightening. “The balance sheets are not picking up enough information...we are seeing a lot of accumulated defaults,” Banerjee said.

Addressing media at a press conference organised by Kolkata-based Liver Foundation he said, “The government's equity in public sector banks should be brought down below 50 per cent to ensure that the central vigilance commission (CVC) doesn't unnecessarily interfere with the workings of the banks.”

The CVC is empowered to investigate any bank in which the government has more than 50 per cent equity. CVC, which is an additional layer of checks and balances in public sector banks, is creating a lot of fear psychosis among the bankers, he said adding that Reserve Bank of India is a good enough regulator.

