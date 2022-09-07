Non-life insurer’s gross premium jumps 4.6% in Aug

Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurance companies rose 4.6 per cent on-month to ₹24,472 crore in August, as per the provisional data by the General Insurance Council.

The increase was largely on account of an over three-fold jump in the revenue of specialised public insurers — Agriculture Insurance Company and ECGC Ltd. Gross written premium of these entities rose to ₹5,311 crore in August from ₹1,587 crore in July.

Rise in market share

Accordingly, the market share of specialised insurers surged to 7.1 per cent in August from 2.5 per cent in July. However, the market share was lower than 8.1 per cent a year ago. On the other hand, revenue of general insurance companies fell 13 per cent on month to ₹17,102 crore, whereas that of standalone health insurance companies fell 4 per cent to ₹2,059 crore in August.

On-year, the gross premium underwritten was higher by 11.9 per cent, led by a 27.9 per cent jump in the premium underwritten by health insurance companies, data showed.

Revenue of general insurers was higher by 9.3 per cent on-year and for specialised public sector companies by 15.2 per cent in August.

So far this financial year, non-life insurance companies have unwritten gross premium worth ₹1 lakh crore, 18.6 per cent higher than ₹86,329 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The New India Assurance Company maintained its leadership position with 14.5 per cent market share in August, however compared with 16.0 per cent in the previous year and 16.1 per cent in the previous month. Gross written premium for the insurer fell 24.7 per cent on month and 1.3 per cent on year to ₹2,251 in August.

Revenue for ICICI Lombard General Insurance fell 15 per cent during the month, leading to a fall in its market share to 8.8 per cent from 9.4 per cent in July. Star Health & Allied Insurance’s written premium was lower by 6 per cent on month resulting in a small decline in its market share to 4.5 per cent in August from 4.6 per cent.