Non-life premium up 6.6% in January

The gross direct premium underwritten by general insurers increased 6.6 per cent at ₹18,488 crore in January 2021 against ₹17,334 crore in the same month last year.

According to flash figures released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the total premium up to January in the current financial year grew by 2.76 per cent at ₹1,63,670 crore against ₹1,59,275 crore in the year-ago period.

The premium collected by general insurers registered 1.91 per cent growth at ₹1.40,999 with a market share of 86.15 per cent, while standalone healthy insurers showed a growth of 8 per cent. Specialised PSU insurers recorded a growth of 8.77 per cent, as per the data.