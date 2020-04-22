Non-scheduled UCBs should also get credit guarantee cover for loans given to MSEs, NAFUCB tells FM

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that non-scheduled urban co-operative banks (NSUCBs) should be allowed to become members of a Trust that provides guarantee for collateral-free loans given by lenders to micro and small enterprises (MSEs).
The federation, in a letter to the Minister, emphasised that permitting NSUCBs to become members of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) will encourage them to go all out to finance units in the MSE segment.
Currently, MSEs are bearing the brunt of slowdown and nation-wide lockdown due to outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.
CGTMSE has been set up by the government and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to ensure availability of bank credit without the hassle of collateral / third-party guarantee to MSEs.
The Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) reassures a lender that in the event a MSE unit, which availed collateral-free credit facilities, fails to discharge its liabilities to it, the Trust would make good the loss, ranging from 50 to 85 per cent of the credit facility.
Jyotindra Mehta, President, NAFCUB, said: “With many micro and small enterprises (MSEs) shutting down on account of the effect of Covid-19 on the economy, vulnerable sections of population find themselves unemployed....
“An urban cooperative bank (UCBs) is typically a little man’s bank. It has immense potential to scale up loans to MSEs...CGTMSE is a very good institutional mechanism to support the lending institutions that are financing MSEs in a big way.”
Mehta emphasised that more than 90 per cent of the loans disbursed by the UCBs are of value not greater than ₹5 lakh. Most of the clients of these niche banks are those who are not readily serviced by commercial banks.
The eligible lending institutions that currently get CGS cover include all scheduled commercial banks and specified Regional Rural Banks, SIDBI, Non-Banking Finance Companies, and Small Finance Banks thathave entered into an agreement with the Trust for the purpose.
As far as UCBs are concerned, although there are 1,540 of them, only 3 are members of CGTMSE.
Mehta said the feedback received from UCBs is that the process of getting CGTMSE membership appears to take a long time.
“Presently, the Trust is apparently considering only scheduled UCBs as being eligible institutions for membership,” he said. Currently, only 54 out of 1,540 UCBs are recognised by RBI as scheduled banks.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The May futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has lost about 11 per cent for the ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...