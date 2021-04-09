Northern Arc Capital raises $25 million debt from FMO

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Northern Arc Capital, a Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC), has raised $25 million in debt from Dutch impact investor FMO. The fundraising comes close on heels of $10 million debt raised by the company last month from US-based Calvert Impact Capital.
Besides Calvert Impact, Northern Arc has attracted debt financing from an array of global Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and impact investors over the last 12 months including from US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Microfinance borrowers in both urban and rural areas will be key beneficiaries of FMO’s investment, the debt financing platform said in a press release.
“A sizable part of the fund deployment will be towards MFIs whose loans are primarily targeted at women. The loans will play an important role in providing credit to the under-banked households and small businesses, who have been worst hit due to the crisis,” it added.
Commenting on the deal, Bama Balakrishnan, COO of Northern Arc said, “Northern Arc and FMO are natural partners in furthering the cause of financial inclusion in India. With a shared philosophy of catering to borrowers hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic, the facility from FMO is timely and would specifically be used for lending to women, micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs.”
As of March 31, 2021, Northern Arc has enabled significant debt financing of around Rs. 95,000 crore for its clients across microfinance, small business finance, affordable housing finance, vehicle finance, agriculture finance, consumer finance, fintech and mid-market corporates.
Over 140 investors including banks, asset managers, insurance companies, DFIs, private wealth have invested in transactions structured and arranged by Northern Arc Capital.
“The new transaction fits with FMO’s ambition to accelerate financial inclusion with a focus towards women-run businesses and (M)SMEs. With this transaction, FMO supports an excellent partner who continues to service its clients during these challenging COVID-19 times,” Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Chief Investment Officer (a.i), FMO was quoted in the release.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...