Northern Arc Capital secures $50 million of debt financing from DFC

Covid-19, a conundrum for PPE manufacturers
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Northern Arc Capital, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides access to debt capital for under-banked individuals and businesses, on Friday announced that it has received a commitment of $50 million of debt financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
In a press release, the debt financing company said the funds will be used to support the growth and liquidity needs of its institutional clients as well as lend to small businesses and individuals.
“It will be deployed to support women entrepreneurship and employment, food security and water, sanitation and hygiene,” Northern Arc added.
DFC is America’s development bank. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. Its investment covers sectors such as energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology. DFC also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneursto create jobs in emerging markets.
“Northern Arc and DFC are natural partners in the effort to serve the underbanked and promote women entrepreneurship,” Bama Balakrishnan, CFO of Northern Arc Capital, was quoted in the statement.
“The transaction will allow us to support small- and mid-sized NBFCs that are unable to attract debt funding from investors, especially after the onset of the Covid19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. These entities operate across India’s landscape serving nearly 50 million customers across 580 districts,” she added.
Till date, Northern Arc has enabled debt financing of around ₹83,000 crore to its clients across microfinance, small business finance, affordable housing finance, vehicle finance, agriculture finance, and corporate finance. Over 140 investors, including banks, asset managers, insurance companies, DFIs and private wealth, have invested in transactions structured and arranged by Northern Arc Capital.
“The role of the Northern Arc takes on added importance in the wake of Covid-19, which is disrupting access to capital that individuals, families, and businesses so desperately need,” Edward A. Burrier, DFC Executive Vice- President, Strategy, was quoted in the statement.
“We are especially proud that our financing will support loans that empower women, who are often disproportionately impacted by crises such as Covid-19, as well as expanded access to water, sanitation, and food, which are central to global health resilience,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Plug implementation gaps, says industry, hit repeatedly by any standoff with China, virus-related or otherwise
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...