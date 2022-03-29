hamburger

Northern Arc Group appoints Ashish Mehrotra as MD and CEO

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, March 29 | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022
Ashish Mehrotra

Mehrotra will also serve as Non-Executive Chairperson of Pragati Finserv, the microfinance subsidiary of Northern Arc Group

Diversified NBFC and digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Mehrotra as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1.

“Mehrotra will also serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson of Pragati Finserv, the microfinance subsidiary of Northern Arc Group,” the company said.

Kshama Fernandes will continue to be a part of the organisation as a Non-Executive Director and designated as Non-Executive Vice-Chairperson with effect from April 1, it further said.

