Northern Arc Group appoints Ashish Mehrotra as MD and CEO

Diversified NBFC and digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Mehrotra as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1.
“Mehrotra will also serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson of Pragati Finserv, the microfinance subsidiary of Northern Arc Group,” the company said.
Kshama Fernandes will continue to be a part of the organisation as a Non-Executive Director and designated as Non-Executive Vice-Chairperson with effect from April 1, it further said.
Published on
March 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.