Now, access Tally reports and invoicesusing multiple devices on any browser

The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Business owners can now access their Tally reports and invoices on multiple devices on any web browserwithout worrying about the possible risks of critical business data going outside their offices.
Tally Solutions, a business management software provider, has brought the Tally experience on browsers through the global launch of its latest Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6 on Thursday.
This will remove the dependency on a particular type of computer or device, or installing Tally for the access, said Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions. “The main feature of the latest 6.6 release with browser access is that we will not take any custody of the data. We will allow you to run your system; data will not leave your system, and still you can access your data from multiple devices on any browser,” said Goenka.
It will give business owners a lot of flexibility in looking at business data while travelling, he added. Also, salesmen who keep going out of their offices, don’t need to depend on office for outstanding statements. Salesmen can access data from their phones, said Goenka.
“Traditionally, we have been a desktop application. Now, Tally has enabled your computer to be a cloud. As long as your computer is open, you will be able to access your data from any device on a browser,” said Goenka.
Tally is also working on creating a mobile application (mobile app) in a way that the user does not lose control of the critical business data, he added. “When we come up with a mobile app, we will ensure that Tally does not get access to this data,” said Goenka.
As on date, Tally Solutions — primarily focussed on providing accounting software solutions to small and medium businesses — has nearly 17 lakh paid users, both for accounting and GST compliance. By March-end, Tally plans to come up with an upgrade (possibly Tally.ERP 9 release 6.7) that could cover e-invoicing under the GST system.
“We are working with the revenue department. We will be ready for e-invoicing for GST by the end of March. We will also do e-way bill integration. Once we get to do edit, one could also generate e-way bill out of a mobile app,” he added.
