Now, get a gold loan sitting at home

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Muthoot Finance has launched a service, Loan@Home, that will help customers get a gold loan without stepping out of their homes.
Dedicated Loan@Home staff will visit the customer’s home at an appointed date and time, carry out required digital checks, verify the customer’s gold ornaments at the premises, create the loan and generate loan documentation, and the loan amount is credited to the customer’s bank account.
Movement restrictions and safety concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has been a game-changer for the business ecosystem, especially with regards to last-mile delivery of services to clients. Considering the challenges faced by the customers in these trying times, the company launched the new service, a fit-for-purpose innovation that helps customers monetise their gold ornaments without stepping out of their homes, the firm said.
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said: “With Loan@Home, we are taking Muthoot Finance to the customer’s home. Now, the customer can get a gold loan from the comfort of his/her home without having to visit the branch at any stage of the procedure.
“As a leading financial services enterprise, we find that, under such circumstances, a large swathe of our customers — existing and prospective — across India may be finding it difficult to approach our branches to do business due to the restrictions. Such apprehensions are especially apparent among higher net worth customers.”
Loan@Home is principally an app-based digital service. The customer can apply for a loan through the dedicated mobile app and web portal, or the iMuthoot mobile app, online.muthootfinance.com or the Muthoot Finance call centre.
A remote supervising team oversees the entire customer-to-branch process using GPS-based tracking software. As soon as a Loan@Home enquiry is verified and accepted, real-time customer due diligence takes place through a video-based KYC process. This is followed by an appointment for the visit by the executives.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...