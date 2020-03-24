Now, Karnataka Bank waives charges on digital transactions

Karnataka Bank has waived off charges for transacting on its digital platforms and ATMs to combat the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said that in line with its tradition of being a socially-committed institution, Karnataka Bank has announced to waive off charges for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI transactions carried out through its digital channels and transactions from the bank’s own ATMs until further notification.

Requesting customers to make the best use of digital channels to help fight the menace, he said: “I am sure this proactive step by the bank will greatly help general public and business community to transact seamlessly in times of social distancing.”

The bank’s digital banking infrastructure is secure and robust enough not to let down customers in this time of distress, he said, adding: “Now we have made them available to you free of cost. Please make the best use of them in your interest and in the interest of nation at large. With a collective resolve, I am surewe will soon turn things around for the good.”

Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has decided to waive service charges on Current and Savings Account transactions from March 24 till April 15 to alleviate the restrictions faced by its customers on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The waiver is applicable on transactions such as cash withdrawal / non-financial transactions in other bank ATMs, NEFT remittance through digital channels, and cash withdrawal from a branch (including a non-home branch).